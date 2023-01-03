Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Checkered Bikini & Crochet Cargo Pants With Mom Kimora Lee Simmons on Boat Ride

Ming Lee Simmons shared a few bikini photos on her Instagram yesterday. The model was photographed with her mother Kimora Lee Simmons chilling on a boat during vacation time.

Ming Lee sported a checkered print halter-style bikini top with triangular cups. The top was paired with matching black and white bottoms with a high-waisted fit that was hidden under a Heart Of Sun Swim crochet cargo pants. The cover-up featured deep pockets and drawstring detailing that allowed for adjustments.

The model wore her hair braided bag in two pigtails parted down the middle and accessorized with a gold chain necklace and matching hoops.

In a similar style, Kimora wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a sweetheart neckline, a look which she posted on her Instagram. Although it wasn’t pictured in this image set, the fashion designer added a breezy white button-down to complete the look.

Both Ming Lee and her mother’s shoes were not visible in these images, however, it is likely they went barefoot. If they did opt for any footwear, both parties might have worn neutral-toned thong sandals.

Ming Lee is certainly following in the fashion footsteps of her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons. The mother-daughter duo recently posed together for a star-studded Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joined by Ming Lee’s sister Aoki Lee Simmons. The campaign echoed their numerous modeling, projects as well as Kimora’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years — including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty.

