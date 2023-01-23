Ming Lee Simmons Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday in Sparkling Miniskirt & Gold Padlock Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ming Lee Simmons glistened as she celebrated her 23rd birthday at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday night. She took to Instagram to post an array of pictures from the night which she captioned, “birthday shenanigans.”

The daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons wore a sparkling dark two-piece set that featured a high-neck tank top and a low-rise fitted miniskirt.

Simmons accessorized the embellished set with gold jewelry, opting for a variety of necklaces including a choker and a pendant chain. Along with other bracelets, she added a Cartier Love bracelet in every tone to her wrist. She finished her accessories with a pair of hoops and a gold quilted shoulder bag that featured a linked chain.

To match her jewelry, Simmons completed the look with a pair of gold sandals by Tom Ford. The metallic heels featured an almond toe, a slingback strap and a padlock. The sandals added height to the look with a stiletto heel that was 4.3 inches tall.

Tom Ford’s Padlock Sandals CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

For a twinning moment with her mother, the model switched into a black minidress. While wearing the same jewelry, Simmons switched her handbag for a silver metallic Prada shoulder bag. She also slipped into a pair of silver pumps to match her bag. The metallic piece featured a pointed toe in the front and a cross-strap design around the ankle. The back of the heels are hidden but she most likely opted for another stiletto heel.

The last time we saw the model was vacationing in St. Barths wearing a cream mini dress with Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers.

