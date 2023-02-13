Ming Lee Simmons Serves Preppy Y2K-Inspired Style in Tube Top, Houndstooth Trousers & Chunky Heels at Area’s NYFW Show

Ming Lee Simmons gave a preppy Y2K-inspired ensemble an edgy boost while attending Area’s spring 2023 during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11. For its latest collection, the brand explored the beauty of fruits and their symbolic meaning of arts and pop culture.

The eldest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons arrived at the high-fashion affair wearing a cropped black tube top. Ming teamed the lightweight separate with Area’s crystal slit trousers. The houndstooth bottoms featured side slant pockets, back slit cutouts with crystal accents and a hook and bar closure.

Ming Lee Simmons attends AREA’s spring/summer 2023 ‘Fabulous Fruits’ show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023.

To place more emphasis on her look, the model simply accessorized with a thin choker necklace and a collection of bracelets. Ming parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy pout.

Finishing the media personality’s look was a set of black chunky heels. The shoe style had a thick pointed-toe and sat atop a stacked heel.

A closer look at Ming Lee Simmons chunky heels at Area’s spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023.

Ming Lee is certainly following in the fashion footsteps of her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons. The mother-daughter duo posed together for a star-studded Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joined by Ming Lee’s sister Aoki Lee Simmons in August 2022. The campaign echoed their numerous modeling projects as well as Kimora’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years — including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

