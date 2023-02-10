Ming Lee Simmons Revamps Ruched Slit Dress With Leather Thigh-High Boots at Alexander Wang’s NYFW Show

Ming Lee Simmons served sleek style at the Alexander Wang fall 2023 show during NYFW on Feb. 8. The American fashion designer re-entered the New York City landscape debuting his new collection in Chinatown.

For the occasion, the eldest daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons arrived wearing a black one-shoulder Alexander Wang dress. The garment had long loose-fitting sleeves, ruched detailing on the bodice and skirt and a fierce thigh-high side slit.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Simmons simply accessorized with statement gold earrings. Ming parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. As for makeup, the model went with soft glam and neutral matte pout.

Completing the media personality’s wardrobe was a pair of brown leather thigh-high boots. The slouchy silhouette had an elongated pointed toe and sat atop a small stiletto heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Ming Lee is certainly following in the fashion footsteps of her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons. The mother-daughter duo recently posed together for a star-studded Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joined by Ming Lee’s sister Aoki Lee Simmons. The campaign echoed their numerous modeling projects as well as Kimora’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years — including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty.

