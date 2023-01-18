Mindy Kaling Shows Off Her ‘Fancy’ Character’s Wardrobe With Gold & Silver Tom Ford Pumps

Mindy Kaling shared a behind-the-scenes look at her time on set, showing off her character’s wardrobe on Instagram. “I love when the character I play is fancier than me @tomford. On set for something fun!!” Kaling captioned, without revealing what project she was filming.

The picture saw her standing before a mirror with gold and silver pumps, as well as jewelry set out before her, all from Tom Ford. Meanwhile, Kaling was clad in an oversized gray crewneck sweater and classic blue jeans.

The pumps pictured in the image were the “Laminated Nappa Iconic T” from Tom Ford in both silver and gold. The $1,290 silver style was comprised of triangular toes, featuring 4-inch heels, black leather lining and insole, with the signature “T” on the back in gold. The gold style featured similar make-up sans the “T” detailing.

Tom Ford Laminated Nappa T Pump in Silver. CREDIT: Tom Ford

Kaling’s own wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

Starting off the year right, Kaling donned chic attire for her attendance at the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School on Jan. 9 while in Los Angeles. Joined by the likes of George Clooney, Don Cheadle and more, the comedian wore a Saint Laurent blazer dress featuring a pathway of bold black buttons down its front center seam, statement sleeves and a magnifying red and black two-toned colorway. She finished the look with black pointed-toe pumps that featured thick heels stand at 3 inches and almond-shaped toes.

