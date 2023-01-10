Mindy Kaling Wears Two-Toned Blazer Dress & Classic Pumps at Roybal School Event With George Clooney

Mindy Kaling donned chic attire for her attendance at the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. She was joined by George Clooney, Don Cheadle and more.

Mindy Kaling, George Clooney, Don Cheadle and more attend a tour of the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School at the Edward Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Roybal Film an

Kaling’s Saint Laurent blazer dress featured a pathway of bold black buttons down its front center seam, statement sleeves and a magnifying red and black two-toned colorway.

The pocket welts of the garment ran deep down the waist and even had a sense of symmetry despite its diagonal silhouette. The sleeves of the dress haltered above the wrists with a red accent emblazoned along the right shoulder.

Mindy Kaling in conversation at the Edward Roybal Learning Center on Jan. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Roybal Film an

Rather than opting for a sleek hairstyle to accompany the blazer’s padded shoulders, she wore her hair in a front-back style with a side part and soft curls at the tips.

At the Saint Laurent spring 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show, the look was debuted and styled without tights. This fall and winter season, many celebrities such as Hayden Panettiere and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in a one-piece blazer dress along with Kaling, as she now pairs the staple with opaque black tights.

Mindy Kaling in conversation at the Edward Roybal Learning Center on Jan. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Roybal Film an

The multi-hyphenate actor, producer and writer coordinated the tights with closed pointed-toe pumps that featured a thick heel splashed in a radiant black hue and rose up to at least three inches in height.

Looking back on the sandals Kaling has showcased on Instagram, she had worn this exact Saint Laurent red and black dress in November with platform, almond-toe pumps as well, captioning her post with “Cruella de Vil walked so this dress could run.”

On Dec. 18, Kaling kicked off the blazer motif in high motion. Except then, she wore the garment as an over-layering accessory to a white and rosette minidress. For footwear, fashion stylist Molly Dickson coordinated the white satin blazer with sheer tights and black, ankle-strapped platform pumps.

