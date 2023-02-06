Mindy Kaling Delivers Tourist Style in Floral Dress & Leather Sandals at the ‘Pink City’ in India

Mindy Kaling is traveling through India and made a fashionable stop at Jaipur, also known as the “Pink City” due to its buildings’ color. The actress posted a set of photos of her trip on Instagram this weekend, showing off her tourist style.

Kaling wore a printed a-line dress that featured a bold red floral pattern aptly named “Garden of Dreams” from the LA-based fashion brand Rhode. The “Ella” dress features airy dolman-style sleeves and a fluttery hem. The ensemble currently retails for $218 (previously $435) on the brand’s website.

“The Mindy Project” star styled the feminine frock with a red quilted leather Chanel handbag that featured a gold chainlink strap and silver hoop earrings.

Kaling topped off her touristy outfit with a pair of travel-ready shoes: a pair of caramel leather sandals. The ankle-strap shoes provided both ample support and style as the “Sex Lives of College Girls” producer visited the colorful sights that Jaipur had to offer.

When it comes to both writing and fashion, Kaling has never been afraid to make a bold statement. The actress is regularly seen wearing ensembles featuring bright colors, intricate textures and eye-catching prints from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Tory Burch and Rhode. Kaling’s closet features an impressive range of styles and designers; ranging from colorful heels and sandals from brands like Stuart Weitzman and Sophia Webster to more casual options like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and Kate Spade sandals.

