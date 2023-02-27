Mindy Kaling Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour With Plunging Corset Dress & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels at Producers Guild Awards 2023

Mindy Kaling was a show-stopper at the Producers Guild Awards 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 25. Kaling received the Norman Lear Achievement Award for her producing work on shows including “The Office,” “The Mindy Project,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Never Have I Ever” and “Velma.”

Kaling looked stunning as she arrived on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton. The Emmy-nominated actress donned a custom black corset gown by Monique Lhuillier. Styled by Molly Dickinson, the dress featured a sweetheart neckline with a plunging deep V-accent. The piece also included a form-fitting bodice and a dramatic train.

Mindy Kaling attends the Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling attends the Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a dose of glam to the look, the “Wrinkle in Time” star accessorized with DeBeers jewelry including dangling earrings, a diamond choker necklace and sparkling oversized rings. Kaling parted her hair on the side and let her long, lustrous beach waves cascade on her shoulder. As for makeup, the entertainer went with a smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.

The length of Kaling’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, other photos revealed that she completed her look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Mindy Kaling attends the Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The comedian’s shoe game is as whimsical as her style. She often makes statements in pointy pumps and platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman and more top labels. Her off-duty looks will usually include neutral and multicolored sneakers by Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One One and Converse.

