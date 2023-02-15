Mindy Kaling Means Business in Red Tailored Suit & Matching Metallic Pumps at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Mindy Kaling attended Michael Kors’ fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week today. Sat front-row, Kaling watched the show in a monochrome bright red suit and sharp footwear.

Kaling’s look was comprised of a red tailored blazer worn overtop a satin button down tucked into her trousers. On bottom, the comedian wore matching crimson trousers, also with an expertly tailored fit that made the ensemble look more business-forward.

Mindy Kaling and Michael Kors attend the Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 show on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

Kaling carried a red leather mini bag with a gold chain strap that matched the mid-size hoops hidden behind her hair which she wore in the same metallic hue.

Opting for a sharp and effortlessly shiny addition to her ensemble, Kaling wore a pair of glossy metallic red pointed-toe pumps that made her look monochrome. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered “The Office” star a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Kaling included.

A closer look at Mindy Kaling’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

Kaling never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. The “Mindy Project” creator‘s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

Mindy Kaling and Michael Kors attend the Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 show on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

