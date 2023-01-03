Mindy Kaling Matches With Cardboard Cutout in Daisy Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals

Mindy Kaling met a “nice strange lady” that looks just like her.

The actress posed beside a cardboard cutout of herself for a short video published on her Instagram yesterday. Both Kaling and her cardboard twin were wearing the exact same outfit, down to the shoes, and were even posed the same.

The former “The Office” actress wore a mid-length black dress by Dolce & Gabbana with short sleeves decorated with strings of daisies. As for her accessories, Kaling sported a chunky gold ring and nothing more, keeping things simple. Kaling’s hair was kept down, parted in the middle, and straightened in a no-fuss style.

Kaling accompanied her glamorous look with coordinating black strappy sandals adorned with crystals creating the shape of daisies. The pair, also from Dolce & Gabbana, featured rounded toes, thick straps, and a sturdy construction. The classic style was accompanied by 3 to 4 inches heels. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Dolce & Gabbana Daisy-Jewel Sandals

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

