Mindy Kaling Cheers Courtside for Lakers Game in Miniskirt & Knee-High Boots With Her Dad Avu Chokalingam

Mindy Kaling sat courtside with her dad Avu Chokalingam at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors game at Crypto.com Arena last night.

“The Mindy Project” actress’s outfit consisted of a black leather blazer that she layered atop a blue button-down covered in rhinestones. Kaling paired them with a gray miniskirt with exposed pockets. The Massachusetts native adorned pendulous earrings and a matching necklace for accessories.

Mindy Kaling and her dad attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Kaling opted for knee-high boots featuring a block heel and rounded almond toe. The knee-high silhouette is ideal for keeping you warm while also keeping you stylish. In this case, the ultra-modern pair coordinated effortlessly with the producer’s blazer.

Kaling’s dad took a more casual approach wearing a denim jacket over a Lakers jersey with denim jeans and vibrant yellow sneakers.

When it comes to both writing and fashion, Kaling has never been afraid to make a bold statement. The actress is regularly seen wearing ensembles featuring bright colors, intricate textures and eye-catching prints from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Tory Burch and Rhode. Kaling’s closet features an impressive range of styles and designers, ranging from colorful heels and sandals from brands like Stuart Weitzman and Sophia Webster to more casual options like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and Kate Spade sandals.

