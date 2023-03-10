×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Miley Cyrus Brings Drama in Gothic Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals to Versace’s Fall 2023 Show

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
GettyImages-1472439996-2
Cher at Versace Fall 2023 Fashion Show
Dua Lipa at Versace Fall 2023 Fashion Show
Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton at Versace Fall 2023 Fashion Show
Miley Cyrus at Versace Fall 2023 Fashion Show
View Gallery 84 Images

Miley Cyrus had a busy night ahead of her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” dropping this Friday.

The “Flowers” singer first attended Versace’s fall 2023 runway show. The show, held in Los Angeles on Thursday, featured many familiar faces like Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway and more. Cyrus wore a stunning floor-length gown from the luxury house, giving gothic style a romantic spin.

miley cyrus, versace, fall 2023, runway show, strappy heel, pink black dress
Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show on March 9 in West Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Her one-shoulder dress was made up of a light pink and black tulle material with several cascading diamond chains draping over the bodice and a high slit up the right leg. Cyrus added a thick silver bracelet to the ensemble.

The star added black heels to complete the look. She wore strappy sandals with a few layered straps across the toes and a thin strap around the ankle for extra support. The stiletto heel reached at least 4 inches in height.

After the Versace show, Cyrus headed to her album release party, held at Gucci Osteria in Los Angeles. The party also celebrated the singer as the face of Gucci Flora, making it a double celebration for Cyrus. She wore a black one-shoulder sequin minidress with a large green faux fur jacket added on top. She carried a silver metallic Gucci bag, black sunglasses, sparkly drop earrings, and she wore the same strappy heels as she did to the Versace show.

miley cyrus, gucci, black sequin mini dress, greeen fur coat, silver bag, strappy heels
Cyrus at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura on March 9 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
CREDIT: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gucci

Cyrus’ new album, “Endless Summer Vacation” is out today as is her Disney+ special, “Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).”

PHOTOS: Click here to see Cyrus and more at Versace’s Fall 2023 front row.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad