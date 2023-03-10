Miley Cyrus Brings Drama in Gothic Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals to Versace’s Fall 2023 Show

Miley Cyrus had a busy night ahead of her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” dropping this Friday.

The “Flowers” singer first attended Versace’s fall 2023 runway show. The show, held in Los Angeles on Thursday, featured many familiar faces like Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway and more. Cyrus wore a stunning floor-length gown from the luxury house, giving gothic style a romantic spin.

Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show on March 9 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Her one-shoulder dress was made up of a light pink and black tulle material with several cascading diamond chains draping over the bodice and a high slit up the right leg. Cyrus added a thick silver bracelet to the ensemble.

The star added black heels to complete the look. She wore strappy sandals with a few layered straps across the toes and a thin strap around the ankle for extra support. The stiletto heel reached at least 4 inches in height.

After the Versace show, Cyrus headed to her album release party, held at Gucci Osteria in Los Angeles. The party also celebrated the singer as the face of Gucci Flora, making it a double celebration for Cyrus. She wore a black one-shoulder sequin minidress with a large green faux fur jacket added on top. She carried a silver metallic Gucci bag, black sunglasses, sparkly drop earrings, and she wore the same strappy heels as she did to the Versace show.

Cyrus at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura on March 9 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gucci

Cyrus’ new album, “Endless Summer Vacation” is out today as is her Disney+ special, “Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).”

