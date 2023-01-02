Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Stars Are Blind’ with Paris Hilton in Pink Dress and Slingbacks

Miley Cyrus performed a beloved Y2K song in a Y2K look.

The singer hosted her second annual NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, on Saturday night. Though the event, co-hosted by Dolly Parton, several singers like Latto, Fletcher and more performed. Paris Hilton surprised fans when she joined Cyrus and musician Sia on stage, and the three sang Hilton’s 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.”

For this special performance, Cyrus wore a light pink dress from Versace’s spring ‘05 collection. The dress featured a halter top with a plunging neckline, as well as ruching in the bodice and an asymmetrical hemline. Cyrus kept her accessories with this look to a minimum, allowing the vintage dress to stand out on its own. Hilton donned a pink sparkly dress reminiscent of her iconic 21st birthday dress. She also donned sparkly pointed pumps while on stage.

Cyrus performing at ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ on Dec. 31. CREDIT: NBC

The “Malibu” singer completed her outfit with a pair of white slingback heels. Her shoes featured a peep-toe design with a thin strap behind her ankle for extra support. The thin heels reached at least 3 inches in height.

When it comes to her footwear style, Cyrus typically coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier.

