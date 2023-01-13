Miley Cyrus Promotes Self-Love in Vintage YSL Dress, Lacy Lingerie & Power Suit in ‘Flowers’ Music Video

Miley Cyrus just dropped her music video “Flowers,” the first single from her “Endless Summer Vacation” album, which will be released in March. The video marks her official comeback since releasing the album “Plastic Hearts” at the end of 2020.

In “Flowers,” the singer takes a stylish strut across a bridge wearing a vintage gold number from Yves Saint Laurent. The shiny frock featured a pronounced hood and alluring cutouts using the most luxurious fabric. The draping of the ensemble creates a goddess-inspired silhouette. She coupled the high-fashion dress with large sunglasses to complete the look. Cyrus opted for no makeup and styled her bright blonde tresses down the middle with loose waves.

As the Disney Channel alum sang, “I can take myself dancing. And I can hold my own hand. Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she dances in a pair of gold stiletto pumps, dashing up Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles. The modish pair elevated the look by at least 4 inches and offered up a monochromatic vibe.

Standing in a garden full of sprinklers, Cyrus strips down to lacy black lingerie before taking a dive into the pool and showing off her workout skills. Then, she suits up in an all-black suit with matching black stiletto pumps. Stiletto heels are one of the most fashionable shoes you can select in 2023, as seen by fashion aficionados like Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Lori Harvey, to name a few.

The 30-year-old has been in the spotlight for nearly two decades, and she’s been showing off her personal style ever since. From her love of peep-toe pumps to her affinity for bright colors, Cyrus has displayed a major style evolution through the years on red carpets, off-duty and in her music videos.

