Michelle Yeoh Cozies Up in Neon Yellow Puffer Jacket and Black Lug Sole Boots

Michelle Yeoh attended a lunch reception yesterday at The Covent Garden Hotel in London. It was hosted by Barbara Broccoli to honor director Guillermo del Toro.

Michelle Yeoh attends a lunch reception hosted by Barbara Broccoli to honour Guillermo del Toro at The Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Net

All bundled up, Yeoh sported a neon yellow quilted puffer jacket, which she shed for pictures once she was sufficiently warm. Underneath, Yeoh wore a dark blue turtleneck paired with black leather slacks featuring a patent leather sheen. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actress sported a gray watch and simple jewelry, which she wore alongside a cutsie tan crossbody bag shaped like a bull. Simple but effective, Yeoh’s look was extremely warm, making for a perfect casual cold weather ensemble. Like her outfit, Yeoh’s hair was also easy going, her lengthy tresses side-swept and wavy.

On her feet, the 818 Tequila owner stepped into what appeared to be lug sole ankle-length black leather boots with rounded toes, thick slip-free tread and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Yeoh’s silhouette, blending into her pants, while the thick rubber soles offered the Oscar-nominated actress a small boost in height. Black lug soles are a popular choice among many celebrities for their versatility and the footwear’s grungy feel. It’s a casual shoe with a comfortable fit that allows for extended wear time no matter the weather.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Yeoh has been a fixture at this season’s awards shows, and her red carpet footwear often features pointed and open-toed pumps in neutral and jewel tones, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin and Roger Vivier. The Golden Globe winner’s off-duty footwear is equally sharp yet relaxed, featuring Stella McCartney platform brogues and a wide range of thong sandals.

