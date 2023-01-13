Michelle Yeoh Suits Up in Embroidered Blazer & Square-Toe Pumps at AFI Awards Luncheon

Michelle Yeoh brought tailored suiting to the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles today.

The “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” actress wore a black turtleneck top that featured a sheer mesh panel right below the neckline. She layered it with a black blazer with gold buttons along the cuffs and an embroidered design along the lapels that resembled numbers on a measurement line. She added black loose-fitted trousers to the look.

Michelle Yeoh attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Yeoh opted for gold accessories to match the accents on her jacket. She wore two necklaces with a similar set of rings. She paired the look with a gold satin structured handbag. Her round black glasses brought vibrance to the look with a royal blue accent of color that lined the top of the piece.

To complete the look, the “Crazy Rich Asians” actress slipped into a pair of black patent leather pumps. The front of the heels featured a thin square toe and an embellished mini bow. The back of the pumps was hidden by her pant legs but she most likely was supported by a block heel.

The actress has had an eventful start to the year as she won her first Golden Globe award earlier this week. She has also been nominated for the Film Independent Spirit Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Throughout her successful acting career, Yeoh has brought show-stopping ensembles to every red carpet event. Whether she is attending a film festival in Cannes or Venice or sitting front row at a fashion week show, the actress is always showing up in a designer gown accompanied by a pair of neutral heels. Her closet is filled with styles from top labels like Elie Saab, Versace, Armani, Valentino and more.

