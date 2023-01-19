Michelle Williams Elevates Velvet Little Black Dress With Crystal-Embellished Slingback Heels at ‘The Fabelmans’ London Photocall

Michelle Williams attended the London photocall for “The Fabelmans” at the Corinthia Hotel today in London. The actress was outfitted chicly in a midi-length dress and crystalized slingback pumps and was joined by her co-stars Gabriel LaBelle and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Williams’ dress was made of black velvet and featured puffy sleeves and a crisp white Peter Pan collar that diverged from the traditional rounded ends in favor of a sharper, longer look. The garment transitioned from its collared top to a row of gilded buttons and an A-line skirt with a flouncy quality.

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Michelle Williams and Gabriel LaBelle attend “The Fabelmans” photocall on Jan. 19, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

The dress style falls under the category of the LBD or the little black dress. A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

Related Tracee Ellis Ross Sharpens Oversized Top & Midi Skirt With Prada Slingback Pumps at 'Poker Face' Premiere Michelle Williams Delivers Gilded Glamour in Sequined Dress & Hidden Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023 Hailey Bieber Takes Risks in Sheer Lacy Mini Dress and Classic Black Slingback Pumps with Justin Bieber

Williams wore her blond bob in a simple middle part and brought the gold accents out in her ensemble with the addition of gilded hoop earrings.

Michelle Williams and Gabriel LaBelle attend “The Fabelmans” photocall on Jan. 19, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Williams wore a pair of sparkling black pointed-toe heels by Miu Miu that were fitted with thin ankle straps dotted with crystals. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy slingback construction that offered the “Brokeback Mountain” actress a more comfortable experience. The shoe silhouette is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Williams included.

A closer look at Michelle Williams’ shoes. CREDIT: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

“The Fableman” directed by Steven Spielberg features a star-studded cast including Michelle Williams and Paul Dano among others. Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.