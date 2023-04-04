Michelle Williams Gives Little Black Dress a Chic Boost With Glossy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Michelle Williams gave an LBD a chic boost for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The Oscar-nominated actress stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about starring in “Sweeney Todd” on Broadway, working with Steven Spielberg on “The Fabelmans” and her new film, “Showing Up.”

Williams mastered monochromatic style for the appearance. For the interview, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a black long-sleeve minidress. The garment featured a scooped neckline, zipper detailing at the center and a fitted skirt.

Williams complemented her dress with sheer polka dot tights. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the Golden Globe winner opted against accessories. decided not to add accessories. Williams kept her makeup subtle and went with a dust of blush and a neutral matte pout. She parted her hair on the side and styled her blond pixie straight.

Completing “The Greatest Showman” star’s look was a pair of patent pointed-toe pumps. The glossy style featured a triangular pointed-toe, a thin strap around the ankle and a chunky, rectangular heel.

Michelle Williams appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 3, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, Williams is known to make statements on the red carpets. She knows how to put her own spin on style trends and make every moment her own. For footwear, the entertainer tends to gravitate towards height-boosting heels and pumps. For formal events, she will likely wear strappy sandals or platform heels.

