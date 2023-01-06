Michelle Williams Elevates Prada Minidress With Satin Platform Sandals at Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2023

Michelle Williams had a standout fashion moment as she attended the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on Thursday.

The “Greatest Showman” actress wore a black Prada minidress that featured a plunging v-neckline with embellishments along the sleeves. The piece featured scrunched detailing along the waist and an asymmetrical overlap on the skirt.

Michelle Williams attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Williams accessorized with two sparkling Tiffany & Co bracelets and a dainty silver-toned ring. She kept her platinum blond bob in a sleek style with one side tucked behind her ear. Her glowing makeup featured a smokey eye and a light nude lip. Her look was created by hairstylist Chris McMillan and makeup artist Angela Levin. The beauty duo has also worked with other stars like Jennifer Aniston, Selma Blair and Nina Dobrev.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black satin platform sandals also by Prada. The heels featured the brand’s triangle metal logo that was laid on the upper. The sandal’s ankle strap supported the towering height from the platform sole and 4-inch block heel.

Williams was dressed by Kate Young who also works with Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie.

Steven Spielberg and Michelle Williams attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Palm Springs I

The last time we saw the actress was in a satin slip dress and strappy sandals at “The Fabelmans” premiere back in November. She is consistently seen wearing elegant ensembles to red carpet events. Throughout her successful career, Williams has made a name for herself as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. She announced her partnership with the brand starting in their fall 2013 campaign where they originally released their “W” handbag.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards is organized by the Palm Springs International Film Society, a non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The 34th edition of the ceremony was also attended by Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh and Viola Davis.

