Michelle Rodriguez Dons Sheer Bra Top & Silver Metallic Pumps at CinemaCon 2023

Michelle Rodriguez made a stylish appearance alongside some of her “Fast X” costars during a presentation at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Hitting the stage at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino, the actress — who portrays Letty Ortiz in the long-running “Fast and the Furious” film franchise — showed off a sleek all-black look grounded by shiny metallic heels.

Michelle Rodriguez wears a sleek black blazer and trousers with pointy silver metallic pumps. CREDIT: Getty

The 44-year-old star dressed in a chic black blazer featuring an embellished right shoulder over a semi-sheer bra top. On the bottom, a pair of satiny trousers gave way to pointy silver pumps.

The shimmery style she wore boasted a sharp pointed toe with a V-shaped vamp and skinny stiletto heels that looked to measure around 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Michelle Rodriguez’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty

At the event, Rodriguez was seen posing with co-star Jordana Brewster, who wore a black long-sleeve mesh dress featuring mesh construction with glossy overlays that created a floral design throughout.

(L-R) ) Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Getty

CinemaCon is an annual convention that gives fans a preview look at much-anticipated films with exclusive screenings, clips, announcements, and interviews. It was held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 24 to April 27. “Fast X” is set to premiere on May 19, 2023.

CinemaCon serves as a global event that brings together the motion picture theater industry. It is the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, that aims to educate those in the industry on exhibition, marketing, technological innovation, publicity and advertising, theater equipment, concession manufacturing and more.

