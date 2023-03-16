Michelle Obama Models ‘The Light We Carry’ Merch With Sweatpants & Hidden Footwear

Michelle Obama shared a slideshow of photos to her Instagram yesterday, showcasing her new “The Light We Carry” merchandise inspired by her book of the same name.

The caption on the post read, “I’m excited to share #TheLightWeCarry merch with all of you! Check out the MichelleObamaBooks.store (link in bio!) for everything from shirts, hoodies, beanies, and more. Snap a picture of what you get! Can’t wait to see you rocking it.”

In the photo, the former first lady wore a bright yellow tee in a slightly oversized style with colorful letters in purple, green and blues plastered on the front, reading out an acronym of her book title. The tee was tucked into black sweatpants with a white drawstring tied into a bow.

On the accessories front, Obama donned large gold hoops. Her hair was worn up in a braided ponytail.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in these images, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on Nov. 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. CREDIT: Getty Images for Live Nation

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” shares the contents of Obama’s ‘personal toolbox’ – the habits and practices, attitudes and beliefs, and even physical objects that she uses to overcome her feelings of fear, helplessness and self-doubt. The book was published in November 2022 and accompanied a tour throughout America of the same name. “The Light We Carry” is Obama’s first new work since the 2018 release of her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide

