Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Blue Versace Suit & Lace-Up Boots

Michael B. Jordan suited up to receive his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The “Black Panther” star arrived at his ceremony on Wednesday in Los Angeles just two days before his latest film, “Creed III,” hits theaters. Jordan will be reprising his role as heavyweight boxing champion Adonis Creed while making his debut as a director.

To his ceremony, he wore a bright blue single-breasted suit jacket with matching pants, both from Versace. He added a crisp white crew neck tee underneath his jacket and added simple stud earrings and a watch, as well as a single silver ring for his accessories.

Jordan attends his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on March 1. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The acclaimed actor slipped into a pair of black boots to complete his look. He wore lace-up boots from Christian Louboutin made up of shiny leather material, rounded out with black laces and a lug sole.

Jordan attends his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on March 1. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The “Friday Night Lights” alum has established himself as a stylish force to be reckoned with. From the show-stopping suits that he chooses for red carpet events to his natural knack for elevating casual street-style moments, Jordan never shies away from making a bold statement. Since teaming up with stylist Jason Bolden in 2020, he’s played around more with the conventions of tailoring, experimenting with colors and fabrics, while always keeping a perfectly-fitted silhouette.

Jordan attends his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on March 1. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

PHOTOS: Click here to see Jordan’s red carpet style through the years.