Michael B. Jordan Suits Up in Givenchy With Shiny Shoes & Diamonds at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

Michael B. Jordan looked dapper at the “Creed III” premiere in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The SAG Award-winning actor makes his directorial debut and stars in the sports drama film, which hits theaters on March 3.

Jordan was sharply dressed for the occasion held at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Styled by Jason Bolden, the “Without Remorse” star wore a dark Givenchy suit from the French label’s fall 2023 collection. The ensemble included a black satin blazer with a coordinating high-neck top and pleated trousers.

Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Billy Bennight/AdMedia / SplashN

Jordan elevated his look with a Vacheron Constantin watch and Tiffany & Co. jewelry including Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger, brooch, a Tiffany diamond necklace, Tiffany diamond studs and two Tiffany Forever Band rings.

Completing the producer’s wardrobe was a pair of shiny shoes. The silhouette had a smooth finish with a round toe and rigged outsole.

A closer look at Michael B. Jordan’s shiny shoes at the Los Angeles premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The “Black Panther” star has quickly established himself as a stylish force to be reckoned with. From the show-stopping suits that he chooses for red carpet events to his natural knack for elevating casual street-style moments, Jordan never shies away from making a bold statement. He’s not afraid to play with the conventions of tailoring, experimenting with colors and fabrics, while always keeping a perfectly-fitted silhouette.

(L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

“Creed III” hits theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The story follows the heavyweight boxing champion as he continues to thrive in his career and family life, until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson resurfaces and is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

