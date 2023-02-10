×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Michael B. Jordan Gets Sharply Suited in Tweed Blazer & Christian Louboutin Boots at ‘Creed 3’ Mexico City Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Michael B. Jordan
2019
2019
2019
2019
View Gallery 15 Images

Michael B. Jordan was sharply suited for the “Creed III” premiere in Mexico City on Feb. 9. The Emmy Award-nominated actor stars in the new film alongside Tessa Thompson, Johnathan Majors and Phylicia Rashad.

Jordan looked dapper for the occasion, wearing a tan Ralph Lauren suit. His ensemble included a blazer and coordinating pleated trousers. The overcoat was accented with two Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger brooches and featured sleek lapels, double-side slant pockets and streamlined buttons at the center.

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III Premiere, Ralph Lauren, Christian Louboutin Boots
Michael B Jordan attends the ‘Creed III’ premiere at Plaza Universidad on Feb. 9, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Without Remorse” star complemented the ensemble with a white button-down shirt. Further elevating the moment, Jordan accessorized with Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Bangles and diamond stud earrings.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer completed his wardrobe with Christian Louboutin’s Tapman Brown Calf Leather Lace-Up Boots. The shoe style had an almond-shaped toe, dark rigged outsole, a front lace fastening and a chunky square heel.

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III Premiere, Ralph Lauren, Christian Louboutin Boots
A closer look at Michael B. Jordan’s Christian Louboutin Trapman Lace-Up Boots at the ‘Creed III’ premiere in Mexico City on Feb. 9, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III Premiere, Ralph Lauren, Christian Louboutin Boots
Michael B Jordan attends the ‘Creed III’ premiere at Plaza Universidad on Feb. 9, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Jordan might be an outstanding actor, but the “Black Panther” star has quickly established himself as a stylish force to be reckoned with. From the show-stopping suits that he chooses for red carpet events to his natural knack for elevating casual street-style moments, Jordan never shies away from making a bold statement. He’s not afraid to play with the conventions of tailoring, experimenting with colors and fabrics, while always keeping a perfectly-fitted silhouette.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Michael B. Jordan’s red carpet style through the years.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad