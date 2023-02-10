Michael B. Jordan Gets Sharply Suited in Tweed Blazer & Christian Louboutin Boots at ‘Creed 3’ Mexico City Premiere

Michael B. Jordan was sharply suited for the “Creed III” premiere in Mexico City on Feb. 9. The Emmy Award-nominated actor stars in the new film alongside Tessa Thompson, Johnathan Majors and Phylicia Rashad.

Jordan looked dapper for the occasion, wearing a tan Ralph Lauren suit. His ensemble included a blazer and coordinating pleated trousers. The overcoat was accented with two Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger brooches and featured sleek lapels, double-side slant pockets and streamlined buttons at the center.

Michael B Jordan attends the ‘Creed III’ premiere at Plaza Universidad on Feb. 9, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Without Remorse” star complemented the ensemble with a white button-down shirt. Further elevating the moment, Jordan accessorized with Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Bangles and diamond stud earrings.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer completed his wardrobe with Christian Louboutin’s Tapman Brown Calf Leather Lace-Up Boots. The shoe style had an almond-shaped toe, dark rigged outsole, a front lace fastening and a chunky square heel.

A closer look at Michael B. Jordan’s Christian Louboutin Trapman Lace-Up Boots at the ‘Creed III’ premiere in Mexico City on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Michael B Jordan attends the ‘Creed III’ premiere at Plaza Universidad on Feb. 9, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jordan might be an outstanding actor, but the “Black Panther” star has quickly established himself as a stylish force to be reckoned with. From the show-stopping suits that he chooses for red carpet events to his natural knack for elevating casual street-style moments, Jordan never shies away from making a bold statement. He’s not afraid to play with the conventions of tailoring, experimenting with colors and fabrics, while always keeping a perfectly-fitted silhouette.

