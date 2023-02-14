×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Michael B. Jordan Serves Up Preppy Style in Plaid Chanel Jacket & Shiny Leather Boots at ‘Creed III’ Photocall

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Michael B. Jordan
2019
2019
2019
2019
View Gallery 15 Images

Michael B. Jordan stepped out in sharp style for the “Creed III” photocall in Paris on Feb. 13. The Emmy Award-nominated actor stars in the new film alongside Tessa Thompson, Johnathan Majors and Phylicia Rashad.

For the occasion, Jordan wore a red plaid Chanel jacket. The outerwear featured a round collar, streamlined buttons and was embossed with the luxury fashion house’s signature double C logo on the side. The “Just Mercy” star complemented the piece with a knit mock neck top and pleated trousers.

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III photocall, Boots, Celebrity Style
Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” photocall at Le Grand Rex on Feb. 13, 2023 in Paris.
CREDIT: Ziya / SplashNews.com

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III photocall, Boots, Celebrity Style
Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” photocall at Le Grand Rex on Feb. 13, 2023 in Paris.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jordan accessorized the ensemble with Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Bangles and diamond stud earrings.

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of black leather boots. The shiny silhouette had an elongated almond-shaped toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole and a small square heel.

Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III photocall, Boots
A closer look at Michael B. Jordan’s boots at the “Creed III” photocall on Feb. 13, 2023 in Paris.
CREDIT: Ziya / SplashNews.com
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III photocall, Boots, Celebrity Style
Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” photocall at Le Grand Rex on Feb. 13, 2023 in Paris.
CREDIT: Ziya / SplashNews.com

Jordan might be an outstanding actor, but the “Black Panther” star has quickly established himself as a stylish force to be reckoned with. From the show-stopping suits that he chooses for red carpet events to his natural knack for elevating casual street-style moments, Jordan never shies away from making a bold statement. He’s not afraid to play with the conventions of tailoring, experimenting with colors and fabrics, while always keeping a perfectly-fitted silhouette.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Michael B. Jordan’s red carpet style through the years.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad