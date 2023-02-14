Michael B. Jordan Serves Up Preppy Style in Plaid Chanel Jacket & Shiny Leather Boots at ‘Creed III’ Photocall

Michael B. Jordan stepped out in sharp style for the “Creed III” photocall in Paris on Feb. 13. The Emmy Award-nominated actor stars in the new film alongside Tessa Thompson, Johnathan Majors and Phylicia Rashad.

For the occasion, Jordan wore a red plaid Chanel jacket. The outerwear featured a round collar, streamlined buttons and was embossed with the luxury fashion house’s signature double C logo on the side. The “Just Mercy” star complemented the piece with a knit mock neck top and pleated trousers.

Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” photocall at Le Grand Rex on Feb. 13, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Ziya / SplashNews.com

Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” photocall at Le Grand Rex on Feb. 13, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jordan accessorized the ensemble with Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Bangles and diamond stud earrings.

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of black leather boots. The shiny silhouette had an elongated almond-shaped toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole and a small square heel.

Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

A closer look at Michael B. Jordan’s boots at the “Creed III” photocall on Feb. 13, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Ziya / SplashNews.com

Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” photocall at Le Grand Rex on Feb. 13, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Ziya / SplashNews.com

Jordan might be an outstanding actor, but the “Black Panther” star has quickly established himself as a stylish force to be reckoned with. From the show-stopping suits that he chooses for red carpet events to his natural knack for elevating casual street-style moments, Jordan never shies away from making a bold statement. He’s not afraid to play with the conventions of tailoring, experimenting with colors and fabrics, while always keeping a perfectly-fitted silhouette.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Michael B. Jordan’s red carpet style through the years.