Mia Goth Pops in Ruched White Dress & Glossy Black Pumps for ‘Infinity Pool’ Q&A With Alexander Skarsgård

Mia Goth attended a press conference for “Infinity Pool” during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Hotel today in Berlin. Accompanied by her co-star Alexander Skarsgård, Goth spoke about her experience on-set on a panel of her peers.

Mia Goth, Jalil Lespert and Alexander Skarsgard at an “Infinity Pool” Q&A in Berlin on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Sebastian Reuter

For the occasion, Goth opted for a long sleeve maxi-length dress comprised of heavy ruching that pooled to one side, the fabric gathered in a manner that made the style sweeping and tailored to fit the “Pearl” actress perfectly. Like the body of the dress, the sleeves were also ruched for a wavy textural visual. Loose strings that cinched the style fell to one side, dangling down past the hem of her dress to her feet.

Mia Goth at an “Infinity Pool” Q&A in Berlin on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Goth wore little to no visible jewelry and styled her hair straight down and parted in the middle.

On her feet, Goth opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that juxtaposed the stark white of her dress. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Goth included.

A closer look at Mia Goth’s shoes. CREDIT: TOBIAS SCHWARZ

“Infinity Pool” is a horror thriller featuring star-studded talents like Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård. The movie centers around a couple on vacation who venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism and untold horror. A tragic accident soon leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.

