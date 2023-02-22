Mia Goth Pops in Ruched White Dress & Glossy Black Pumps for ‘Infinity Pool’ Q&A With Alexander Skarsgård

Mia Goth attended a press conference for “Infinity Pool” during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Hotel today in Berlin. Accompanied by her co-star Alexander Skarsgård, Goth spoke about her experience on-set on a panel of her peers.
For the occasion, Goth opted for a long sleeve maxi-length dress comprised of heavy ruching that pooled to one side, the fabric gathered in a manner that made the style sweeping and tailored to fit the “Pearl” actress perfectly. Like the body of the dress, the sleeves were also ruched for a wavy textural visual. Loose strings that cinched the style fell to one side, dangling down past the hem of her dress to her feet.
Goth wore little to no visible jewelry and styled her hair straight down and parted in the middle.
On her feet, Goth opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that juxtaposed the stark white of her dress. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Goth included.
“Infinity Pool” is a horror thriller featuring star-studded talents like Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård. The movie centers around a couple on vacation who venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism and untold horror. A tragic accident soon leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.
