Melissa McCarthy Goes Shopping in Pink & Black Plaid Coat With Chunky White Sneakers for ‘Bernard and the Genie’ Filming

Melissa McCarthy was photographed while filming in New York on the set of “Bernard and the Genie” along with co-star Paapa Essiedu. Channeling her character on Tuesday, McCarthy wore colorful clothing and comfy sneakers.

“The Heat” star was outfitted in a long black and hot pink plaid coat with a boxy fit featuring a multitude of what appeared to be buttons and pins in gold attached to one of the lapels, giving the outerwear a maximalist look.

Melissa McCarthy is seen at the film set of “Bernard and the Genie” on March 14, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Underneath, McCarthy was wearing a hot pink shirt worn with baggy black trousers and coordinating pink leather gloves. On the accessories front, McCarthy was styled in a statement-making gold pendant necklace. Her character also had bright red short curly hair and carried a plethora of nondescript shopping bags.

Although they were slightly hard to see due to the hem of her trousers, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” star wore chunky “dad” sneakers, opting for more comfortable footwear for her day out in the city. The shoes were mostly all-white, laces included, with a slight lift to them thanks to the oversized platform-style soles in tan.

A closer look at Melissa McCarthy’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Melissa McCarthy is seen at the film set of “Bernard and the Genie” on March 14, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to fashion, McCarthy is known for her love of bold shoes on the red carpet. In fact, she’s often worn Brian Atwood heels over the years, as they have been friends since high school. However, she’s also been spotted in numerous strappy sandals, platform heels and pumps from top brands including Tabitha Simmons, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler as well. Outside of shoes, McCarthy previously launched her wardrobe basics collection Melissa McCarthy Seven7 in 2015.

