Meghann Fahy Slips Into Thigh-High Christian Louboutin Boots & Lace Miniskirt on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

“The White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night. The actress talked about her role on the hit HBO Max show, working with Mike White’s “Survivor” castmates and the adventure of befriending the locals in Siciliy while filming.

Celebrity stylist Thomas Carter Phillips styled the actress in a loose silk blouse with buttons down the middle paired with a black and a lace miniskirt. The accessories were minimal, as “The Bold Type” alum kept it simple with diamond earrings. She also wore small diamond rings on her red-manicured fingers.

Actress Meghann Fahy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Jan. 11 CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Fahy slipped on a pair of thigh-high boots to match the black ensemble. She selected the Christian Louboutin Alta Top boots that featured a 22-inch boot shaft and a 3-inch heel. And, of course, the sole of the boot was covered in the iconic red lacquer of Louboutin.

Meghann Fahy on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

During a fun game of “Catchphrase”, the actress was joined by The Roots’ Tariq Trotter and “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard as they attempted to guess hot topic phrases described by their teammates.

When Meghann Fahy isn’t wearing festive outfits on set, she can normally be found in a chic black getup. Her personal style varies from her characters Sutton Brady (“The Bold Type”), who loves bold colors and intricate blazers, or Daphne Sullivan (“The White Lotus”), known for floral prints and matching sets. For Fahy, it’s all about classic sophisticated staples in mostly muted colors.

