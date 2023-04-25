Pregnant Meghan Trainor Flatters Her Baby Bump in Sequined Skirt & Fuzzy Slippers on ‘Kelly Clarkson’ With Husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor had a shining moment as she visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with her husband and actor Daryl Sabara this Yuesday. The two are expecting their second child.

The “Made You Look” singer wore a white cropped button-down shirt for the show. She layered it with a high-waisted midi skirt that featured silver sequins that cascaded into white feathers.

Meghan Trainor on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Trainor accessorized the look with an assortment of silver-toned jewelry. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

To complete the look, the singer originally stepped out in a pair of silver metallic sandals. The heels featured two clear straps embellished with crystals. The back of the sandals was hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

During the show, Trainor switched out of the heels and slipped into a pair of fuzzy beige slippers, keeping it comfortable.

Meghan Trainor on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Trainor was styled by Allison Cartagena, who can also be accredited for the sparkling pink skirt and bow-embellished boots she wore for the “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” back in November. The stylist has also created looks for Avril Lavigne, Kendall Jenner, and DaniLeigh.

Trainor is seen in various styles of footwear depending on the occasion. She loves to play around with towering heights and patterns with her shoes. When she’s taking the stage or attending a red carpet event, the singer usually gravitates towards a glamorous pair of pumps or 6-inch heeled boots. When she’s going for a more casual look, Trainor will slip on sandals or a colorful pair of Sketchers sneakers. The Grammy-winning star has been working with the brand as an ambassador since 2016.

Trainor has recently been visiting talk shows to promote the release of her new book, “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie.” The book will be available for purchase starting on April 25.

