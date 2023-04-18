Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Blond Hair With Sheer Sparkling Skirt & Heels

Megan Thee Stallion served up some serious sparkling style in her Instagram post.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper uploaded a video of herself dancing to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” Remix. Megan’s outfit was certainly fitting for the song as she shimmered like a disco ball in a silver metallic outfit by Rey Ortiz.

The “Plan B” artist’s look consisted of a smoky gray halter neck bra top and a matching see-through wrap skirt. The plunging liquid mesh top featured a feathered design and was adorned with rhinestones. Her top was attached to her skirt and included a daring, thigh-high side slit.

Although Megan looked stunning in the striking silhouette, fans could not get over her new honey-blond hair that she proudly fluffs in the new video. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl initially debuted her natural voluminous curls when she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party in March. She later gave her Instagram followers a closer look at the style through a series of photos.

Keeping the disco vibes alive, Megan rounded out her look with glittery eyeshadow, a glossy neutral pout and long silver nails that coordinated well with her ensemble.

Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that the “Savage” hitmaker tied her outfit together with strappy sandals or platform heels given the length of the skirt.

Megan Thee Stallion arriving to the SNL dinner in NYC on Oct. 11. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Megan Thee Stallion often goes for bold and statement-making styles. The “Legendary” judge tends to gravitate towards sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike, and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

Discover Megan Thee Stallion’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.