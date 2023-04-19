Megan Thee Stallion Poses in Bodysuit, Slit Dress, Sandals & More for Elle Magazine

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing glamour as Elle magazine’s latest cover star.

For the fabulous shoot, the “Sweetest Pie” rap star was styled by renowned celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach, who recently announced his retirement. Best known for his work with Zendaya over many years, Roach took to Instagram yesterday to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot and captioned the post: “She makes me miss my job…..”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also shared a carousel of images from the shoot with her 30 million-plus followers. One of the cover photos sees Megan modeling a sleek black bra top with a matching skirt and opera gloves with a statement ring on top. Meanwhile, another shows the “Plan B” hitmaker wearing a black leather fishnet coat paired with matching booties.

In another full-length shot, she’s wearing a plunging brown bodysuit with a long tan leather coat featuring an all-over cut-out design on top. A pair of brown block-heel sandals boasting crystal-embellished straps tied the look together.

In a brief video posted by Roach, Megan can also be seen donning a gold-sequined dress along with chunky gold jewelry and strappy gold metallic sandals. The backless style featured a crisscross design accompanied by a high stiletto heel.

Since rising to fame, Megan Thee Stallion has become known for her sartorial choices, on and off the red carpet. The 28-year-old artist, who has been working with Nike since partnering in 2021, is a fan of curve-hugging dresses with sleek, strategic cut-outs and often wears high heels when hitting the town for a night out. Some of Megan’s favorite shoe brands include Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Discover Megan Thee Stallion’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.