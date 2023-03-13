Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Plunging Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Megan Fox debuted a new hairstyle at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, while wearing a bold outfit.

Fox wore a plunging black velvet gown featuring poofy, blue and black bejeweled frills on both sides. The design from Miss Sohee’s spring 2023 couture collection had a mystical quality to it. Fox told Vanity Fair she was going for a “Queen of the Underworld” look.

(L-R) Megan Fox posing with Zelie Timothy, and Tyrese Gibson at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in Beverly Hills on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage for Vanity Fair

The “Jennifer’s Body” star — who posed for photos with Billie Eilish, among others — debuted her new red hair at the event. She also accessorized her look with an eye-catching diamond necklace by Mouawad.

Megan Fox took photos with Billie Eilish inside the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage for Vanity Fair

Although they were hidden under the dress, Fox elevated her outfit with a pair of sandals from Piferi. The satin style featured an iridescent rhinestone appliqué at the toe, a buckled ankle strap and a soaring 6.5-inch block heel.

Piferi New Heights Rosalia Satin & Rhinestone Platform Sandals CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

The 36-year-old actress has become known for her statement-making fashion choices on and off the red carpet in recent years. That is to say, this dramatic look is just what you’d expect from Fox.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

PHOTOS: Vanity Fair Oscar Party: All the Red Carpet Looks & Photos