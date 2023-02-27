Meagan Good Straps Into Beaded Wrap-Around Sandals & Printed Minidress at ‘Shazam Fury Of The Gods’ Photo Call

Meagan Good made a chic appearance at the photo call for Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” in West Hollywood, Calif., today. The actress plays Super Hero Darla in the new action film, which debuts in theaters on March 17.

Good looked stunning for the event held at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills. The “Harlem” star wore a black and white printed mini dress. The piece featured ruffled detailing on the shoulders, a plunging square neckline and a fitted skirt.

Meagan Good attends the photo call for Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Feb. 27, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Taking things up a notch, Good accessorized with hoop earrings and midi rings. As for glam, the entertainer curled her blond pixie and rounded out the look with a smokey eye and glossy pout.

Completing Good’s ensemble was a pair of white strappy sandals. The silhouette featured crisscross straps across the toe, thin straps that wrap tightly around the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Meagan Good’s strappy sandals at the photo call for Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

(L-R) Zachary Levi, Meagan Good, D. J. Cotrona and Adam Brody attend the photo call for Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Feb. 27, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Good has a natural knack for looking incredibly stylish without ever having to do too much. When she first stepped on the scene, she would likely step out in hip-hop video vixen-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. These days, she favors glamorous and trendy pieces. For footwear, Good tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, an array of strappy silhouettes and platform heels.

