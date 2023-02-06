Meagan Good Talks Divorce & Halle Berry’s Friendship in Lace Bralette, Blue Blazer & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Meagan Good brought bold blue style to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Feb. 6. The actress made an appearance on the morning talk show to chat about her Amazon Prime series, “Harlem,” receiving advice from Michael Clarke Duncan, and getting support from Halle Berry during her divorce from DeVon Franklin.

For the interview, Good wore a cropped blazer jacket that was complemented with a plunging lace bralette. The “Stomp the Yard” star coordinated the overcoat with a matching high-waist ruffled maxi skirt.

Good swapped her layered wavy bob for a blond pixie cut that was parted on the side. She amped up the look with a collection of small hoop earrings and a few midi rings. For glam, the entertainer went with a soft smokey eye and a vibrant red lip.

Meagan Good appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Feb. 6, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard

When it came down to the shoes, Good finished her wardrobe with matching blue pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette featured a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, Good has a natural knack for looking incredibly stylish without ever having to do too much. When she first stepped on the scene, she would likely step out in hip-hop video vixen-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. These days, she favors glamorous and trendy pieces. For footwear, Good tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, an array of strappy silhouettes and platform heels.

