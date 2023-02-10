Meagan Good Embraces the Visible Lingerie Trend in Sequined Shirt & Strappy Sandals on ‘James Corden’

Megan Good brought a sparkling look to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night. The actress joined the late-night show to talk about the second season of “Harlem”, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Feb. 3.

The “Think Like A Man” star wore a sequined champagne-colored blouse with a sheer effect. Good wore the shirt unbuttoned, embracing the visible lingerie trend by letting her triangular bralette peek through. She paired the outfit with matching sequined pants.

Meagan Goode on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: CBS

For accessories, the actress wore multiple pairs of thin silver hoop earrings and a long pair of pearl C-shaped earrings.

Good styled her light blond hair into a chic pixie cut. For glam, the actress went with a crimson smokey eye, a defined brow, and a glossy, ombre-nude lip.

The ensemble was pulled together with a pair of white ankle-strap sandals that featured a 4-inch stiletto heel and a thing strap securing the toes. When it comes to footwear, Good loves to style strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps and high-heeled boots.

(L-R) James Corden, O’Shea Jackson, and Meagan Good on The Late Late Show with James Corden. CREDIT: CBS

Good has a natural knack for looking stylish without ever having to do too much. When she first stepped on the scene, she would likely step out in hip-hop-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. These days, she favors glamorous and trendy pieces.

PHOTOS: : Meagan Good’s Red Carpet Style Transformation Through The Years