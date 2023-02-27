Meagan Good Goes Green in Plunging Dress & Sparkling Heels at NAACP Awards 2023 Dinner

Meagan Good brought sleek glamour to the NAACP Image Awards 2023 dinner last night.

The “Harlem” star made a daring appearance at the Event Deck in Los Angeles wearing a fitted green dress with a column silhouette that featured long sleeves and a thigh-high side slit. The ensemble also had a ruched detailing on the bodice.

Meagan Good attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 24, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for NAACP

Good topped off the look with a pair of sparkling sandals with ankle straps covered in silver baguette crystals. The style is the Penelope satin sandal by Italian brand Alevi Milano and features a leather sole, a thin strap in the back and a 4.3-inch stiletto heel.

Penelope Satin Sandal Alevi Milano

Good has had quite a busy year promoting the second season of Amazon Prime’s “Harlem.” Since she started promotion for the show, the actress has been working with stylist Phillip Uter, who has also dressed celebrities like Elle MacPherson, Adriana Lima and Mila Jovovich. On the red carpet, Uter and Good go for statement dresses with daring cuts and bold shoes to match, usually with sparkling details when not covered in full sequins.

The NAACP Awards recognize achievement in the arts, entertainment, and culture by people of color in more than 80 categories. Hosted by Queen Latifah, this year’s awards were held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on Feb.25, and honored actors like Viola Davis, Angela Basset, Will Smith, Quinta Brunson and many more.

PHOTOS: NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet 2023 Arrivals