Meagan Good Commands Attention in Purple Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals at American Black Film Festival Honors

Meagan Good was a show-stopper at the American Black Film Festival Honors in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 5. The annual event saluted excellence in motion picture and the television industry.

Good looked stunning for the occasion held at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood. The “Harlem” actress appeared on the red carpet in a purple metallic dress. The piece had thin spaghetti straps, daring cutouts on the bodice and a slit at the back.

Meagan Good attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 5, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME

Adding a dose of glam to her look, Good accessorized with dangling gemstone earrings. For makeup, she went with a soft pink smokey and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing the “Shazam! Fury of Gods” star’s look was a pair of strappy sandals. The silhouette laced around her ankles and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Meagan Good attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 5, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season

Meagan Good attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 5, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Good has a natural knack for looking incredibly stylish without ever having to do too much. When she first stepped on the scene, she would likely step out in hip-hop video vixen-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. These days, she favors glamorous and trendy pieces. For footwear, Good tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, an array of strappy silhouettes and platform heels.

