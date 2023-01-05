Meagan Good Delivers Edgy Glamour in Lace Bralette With Sheer Trousers & PVC Platform Heels for 26 Magazine Cover

Meagan Good is the latest star to grace the cover of 26 magazine. In a new interview for the “Woman of the Year” issue, the actress opens up about her longstanding career, the second season of her hit Amazon Prime series, “Harlem,” her new found love for directing and life after divorce.

Shot by Irma Lomidze and styled by Brookelyn Styles, the spread sees Good striking model-worthy poses in eye-catching ensembles and striking sets. On the actual cover, the “Day Shift” star looks stunning in a white blazer that she let drape off one of her shoulders. Good wore the staple piece with a strapless bralette and sheer wide-leg trousers, which she complemented with a lace high-waist undergarment.

To give her look a dose of edge, Good accessorized with black leather gloves and silver hoop earrings. The “Waist Deep” actress parted her blunt cut bob on the side and styled it in loose beach waves.

For footwear, Good tied her outfit together with a pair of PVC platform mules by Jessica Rich. The silhouette peeked out slightly underneath her pants and featured a chunky, pointy outsole and clear strap across the toe.

The spread continues with Good modeling a full look by Alexander McQueen. The ensemble consisted of a cropped white bralette and a voluminous satin skirt. To amp up her look, the entertainer accessorized with dramatic, leather opera gloves that featured wide cuffs on the forearm.

When it comes to fashion, Good has a natural knack for looking incredibly stylish without ever having to do too much. When she first stepped on the scene, she would likely step out in hip-hop video vixen-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. These days, she favors glamorous and trendy pieces. For footwear, Good tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, an array of strappy silhouettes and platform heels.

