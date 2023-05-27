Maye Musk Shines Bright in Bedazzled Blazer and Rainbow Crystalized Heels at Philipp Plein’s Resort 2023 Show

Maye Musk attended Philipp Plein’s Resort 2023 show during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival yesterday in Cannes, France.

The supermodel mother of tech mogul Elon Musk was clad in a full Philipp Plein look perfect for the occasion comprised of an oversized black and silver rhinestoned blazer featuring the German designer brand’s logo along with impactful skull motifs. Musk’s blazer was worn overtop a simple black tank and paired with dark gray pleated pants also lined with crystallized detailing that ran down each pant leg.

Maye Musk attends the photocall of the Philipp Plein Resort 2023 show during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at la Jungle du Roi on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

As for footwear, the dietitian donned silver and rainbow strappy sandal heels to match the dazzling details featured in her outfit. The shining set was comprised of silver metallic uppers and three thin straps that sat across the tops of Musk’s toes, securing the shoes in place. An estimated 2 to 3 inch stiletto heels finished off Musk’s footwear, offering the star a conservative boost. Sandal heels are a staple in Musk’s wardrobe.

A closer look at Maye Musk’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Musk’s footwear proves she never fears making a statement. The star often wears colorful pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet by Roger Vivier, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she’s also been spotted in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Golden Goose and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

