Maye Musk Gets Romantic in Lace Dress & Chunky Boots at Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

The stars aligned at the Dior fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, Maye Musk, shined bright along with many other celebrities.

Maye selected a romantic goth ensemble for the occasion. She donned a black floral lace dress complete with a fitted bodice, semi-sheer panels, a round neck, long sleeves and an empire line. She added a bold wide belt adorned with gold hardware to cinch the waist.

Maye Musk attends the Dior fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris CREDIT: Getty Images for Christian Dior

For accessories, she complemented the look with the Dior Medium Lady D-Lite purse featuring a black and white ornamental Cornely-effect embroidery.

On her feet, she kept it casual with chunky boots. The multifaceted style is ideal for a go-to winter boot as it can be worn with dresses, jeans, outerwear and so much more.

When it comes to fashion, the mother of Elon Musk has a trendy and fashion-forward sartorial sense. She never refrains from making a statement. The 74-year-old model has a shoe wardrobe that includes colorful pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals by Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. As for her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections through runway shows and presentations from luxury brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Dior.

