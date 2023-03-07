Maude Apatow Styles Y2K-Inspired Bermuda Shorts With Tube Top & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Maude Apatow hit the late-night circuit to promote her latest project.
The “Euphoria” actress joined “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night. She talked about starring in Broadway’s “Little Shop of Horrors” on the late-night show. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Apatow wore an all-black look from Alexandre Vauthier.
Apatow wore a strapless top with tulle wrapped around the piece, gathering in the front. She added high-waisted Bermuda shorts that reached her knees with sheer tights added underneath.
For accessories, Apatow added small earrings and tied her hair up with a thick black headband.
The actress rounded out her look with a classic pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette featured an elongated pointed toe and was set on a stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.