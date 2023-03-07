Maude Apatow Styles Y2K-Inspired Bermuda Shorts With Tube Top & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Maude Apatow hit the late-night circuit to promote her latest project.

The “Euphoria” actress joined “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night. She talked about starring in Broadway’s “Little Shop of Horrors” on the late-night show. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Apatow wore an all-black look from Alexandre Vauthier.

Apatow wore a strapless top with tulle wrapped around the piece, gathering in the front. She added high-waisted Bermuda shorts that reached her knees with sheer tights added underneath.

Apatow arrives on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on March 6. CREDIT: NBC

For accessories, Apatow added small earrings and tied her hair up with a thick black headband.

The actress rounded out her look with a classic pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette featured an elongated pointed toe and was set on a stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Apatow arrives on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on March 6. CREDIT: NBC

When it comes to fashion, Apatow opts for styles that are classic and feminine. The “Other People” star can regularly be seen in versatile minidresses and knits by Rebecca Minkoff, RedValentino and Sandro. For formal occasions, she also dons colorful gowns with features like crystals, flounces and sequins by Miu Miu, Armani Privé and Rodarte. Her shoes follow a similar note, varying between styles like platform sandals and sharp ankle boots by brands from Versace to Doc Martens.