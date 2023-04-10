Mary J. Blige Sparkles in One-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Jimmy Choo x Timberland Crystal Boots for Easter Celebration

Mary J. Blige gave her edgy style a sparkling boost while celebrating Easter. The Hip Hop and Soul icon served golden glamour while posing in a new photo uploaded on her Instagram on Sunday.

“Happy Resurrection Day everybody!! Life is good!! Bless Up!!,” Blige captioned the post.

Blige’s look consisted of a glittering bronze one-shoulder top and matching joggers by Tom Ford. The pieces were held together by a coordinating wide leather Valentino belt. To further elevate the moment, the Grammy Award-winning singer added oversized door knocker earrings, layered choker necklaces, diamond bracelets and midi rings.

Blige parted her hair on the side and styled her blond tresses in voluminous curls. As for makeup, she went with a shimmery smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.

Completing the “Good Morning Gorgeous” artist’s look was the Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal Boot. The gold Jimmy Choo x Timberland high ankle boot brings together Jimmy Choo’s signature style with Timberland’s iconic 6’’ boot in shimmering suede. Made in Italy, the limited edition design – high glamour meets streetwear, fully embellished in Swarovski crystals and set on a slim 4.5-inch heel with a pointed toe.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive. Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the R&B songstress often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige tends to gravitate towards platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. She is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.

