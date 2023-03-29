Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Print Dress & Matching Sock Boots on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Mary J. Blige gave her edgy style a sleek upgrade while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night.

The Hip Hop and Soul icon sat down with Colbert to chat about her new children’s book, “Mary Can!” and her outstanding career in music and film. Blige even got candid about her boot obsession and broke down some of her most memorable looks with Colbert.

When asked by Colbert what’s one pair of boots she would wear for the rest of her life, Blige couldn’t give a solid answer. “Come on man, I can’t, I could never answer that question. I have 10,000 pairs of boots that I absolutely love. I’m exaggerating but I have a lot of boots,” Blige told Colbert.

Blige looked stunning for the interview. The Grammy Award-winning singer arrived wearing a full leopard print ensemble. Her outfit included a form-fitting leopard print dress. The show-stopping piece had thick straps and a plunging neckline.

Taking things up a notch, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” musician complemented her wardrobe with matching print opera gloves and oversized gold statement space earrings. Blige styled her blond tresses in a side ponytail and let a curly strand frame her face. As for glam, the “Power Book II: Ghost” actress went with a dark smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.

Mary J. Blige appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on March 28, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Completing Blige’s look were Dolce & Gabbana’s Leopard Stiletto Sock Boots. Made in Italy, the slip-on style featured a thigh-high shape with a dramatic spike stiletto heel, an elongated point toe, and a 4-inch self-covered stiletto heel.

Mary J. Blige appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on March 28, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive. Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the R&B songstress often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige tends to gravitate towards platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. She is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Mary J. Blige’s Best Looks On And Off The Red Carpet.