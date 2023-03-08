Mary J. Blige Puts Edge on Lux Leather Trend With Balmain Blazer, Leggings & Studded Ankle Boots on ‘Sherri’ Show

Mary J. Blige gave sharp style an edgy twist while appearing on the “Sherri” show on March 7.

The Hip Hop and Soul icon joined talk show host Sherri Shepherd to chat about her new BET series, “The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, the new season of “Power Book II: Ghost on Starz and she even taught Shepherd how to do her signature dance. Blige also discussed her new children’s book, “Mary Can!” and her 2022 Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta.

For the interview, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a full ensemble by Balmain. Blige’s look included a black blazer jacket and form-fitting leather leggings. The overcoat featured dramatic pointy shoulder pads, large buttons on the bodice and gold zipper detailing on the side.

Further elevating her wardrobe, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” musician accessorized with oversized hoop earrings from her Sister Love MJB collaboration, layered necklaces and clear Versace shades. As for glam, Blige styled her blond tresses in voluminous curls and rounded out her look with soft glam.

Completing Blige’s outfit was a pair of ankle boots that were also by Balmain. The slip-on style was adorned with gold studs on the outsole and had a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive. Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the R&B songstress often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige tends to gravitate towards platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. She is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Mary J. Blige’s Best Looks On And Off The Red Carpet.