Mary J. Blige Commands the Stage in Bold Slit Dress With Crystal-Embellished Thigh-High Boots at Grammy Awards 2023

Mary J. Blige hit high notes at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The Hip Hop and Soul icon performed her hit single “Good Morning Gorgeous” during the annual ceremony. Blige received five Grammy nominations this year in the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song categories.

The “No More Drama” singer gave her signature thigh-high boots an edgy boost while onstage. Blige wore a sparkling crystal-embellished gown. The garment included a plunging halter neckline and a daring thigh-high slit.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To further elevate the moment, the award-winning entertainer covered her blond tresses with a dramatic wide-brimmed black hat. Blige also added dangling diamond earrings and crystal-embellished opera gloves.

Related Salt-N-Pepa Honor Hip-Hop in Monogrammed Suits at Grammy Awards 2023 Madonna Soars in 7-Inch Heels With Fitted Blazer & Pleated Maxi Skirt at Grammy Awards 2023 Doja Cat Laces Into Leather Corset Dress & Boots With Sam Smith at Grammy Awards 2023

The R&B artist completed her outfit with her favorite shoe style — thigh-high boots. The silhouette had a sharp, elongated pointed-toe, a thin stiletto heel and was decorated with sequin studs on the upper.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.