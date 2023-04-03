Mary J. Blige Talks Divorce & BET Series in Pinstripes & Gold Sandals on ‘Drew Barrymore’

Mary J. Blige put a twist on power dressing this morning on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The hip hop legend sat down with Drew Barrymore for a candid chat to discuss her new BET series, “The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige,” the new season of “Power Book II: Ghost” on Starz, her new children’s book, “Mary Can!” and her complicated divorce from her former manager Kendu Isaacs.

“While I was in the marriage, and for years I’d been insecure, didn’t like the sound of my voice, didn’t like what I looked like, didn’t like anything about myself and then when I got married the person really just watered that seed of my own self doubt and my own insecurity and made it worse,” Blige said.

Mary J. Blige was a guest on the Drew Barrymore Show on April 3, 2023.

“What you say about yourself and how you think about yourself is way more important and effective than what anybody else can say or think about you. So if you speak positivity over yourself, and that’s what I started doing,” she added. “You have to believe that about yourself.”

.@maryjblige started speaking positively to herself after her divorce. pic.twitter.com/D4rUqQfFFu — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) April 3, 2023

For the interview, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an ensemble by Balmain. Blige’s look included a black off-the-shoulder top and matching trousers.

The “Good Morning Gorgeous” musician amped up the glam factor accessorizing the striped look with oversized sparkly hoop earrings and a clear statement necklace. As for beauty, Blige styled her blond tresses in beachy waves down to her waist and slightly parted to one side.

The singer put a disco twist on the ensemble adding a pair of gold strappy sandals by Gianvitto Rossi. The $945 style is the Bijoux 105 metallic leather sandal and features two ‘bubble’ straps in glossy gold leather on the upper and around the ankle, and sits atop 5-inch stiletto heels. They also feature a zipper on the back which makes it easy to slip in and out off at the end of the day.

Mary J. Blige was a guest on the Drew Barrymore Show on April 3, 2023.

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is just as over-the-top and glamorous as her wardrobe. Known for her longtime love for statement boots on and offstage, the R&B songstress often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige tends to gravitate towards platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo.

PHOTOS: Discover Mary J. Blige’s Best Looks On And Off The Red Carpet.