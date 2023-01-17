Mary J. Blige Celebrates 52nd Birthday in Crystal-Embellished Minidress With Dramatic Furry Coat & Wrap-Around Pyramid Heels

Mary J. Blige turned her 52nd birthday party into a family affair. The Hip Hop and Soul icon celebrated the milestone with a star-studded event at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14.

Blige looked like a million bucks for the occasion, serving up glitz and glam in a custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Underneath, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer wore a silver crystal-embellished minidress by Matthew Weisman. The garment featured a plunging neckline, a cutout at the center and an asymmetrical hem.

Mary J. Blige attends her 52nd birthday party at Cipriani Wall Street on Jan. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

To further elevate the moment, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer accessorized with oversized diamond hoop earrings, layered blinged-out chains and several midi rings. Blige styled her hair in a high bun and rounded out the look with a dark smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing the “No More Drama” hitmaker’s look was a pair of sparkling sandals by Rene Caovilla. The silhouette wrapped tightly around her ankle and sat atop a small pyramid heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive. Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the R&B songstress often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige tends to gravitate towards platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. She is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.

