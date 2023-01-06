Mary J. Blige Shines in Sparkling Bikini & Gold Necklaces for Misa Hylton’s Yacht Birthday Celebration

Mary J. Blige gave boating style a glamorous touch while celebrating stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton’s birthday. In a photo uploaded on Fat Joe’s wife Lorena Cartagena’s Instagram Stories, Blige poses for a selfie with Hylton and celebrity hairstylistTime Wallace.

Blige was effortlessly chic as the group enjoyed Hylton’s birthday on a yacht and sailing amongst crystal clear blue waters. The Hip Hop and Soul icon looked stunning for the festivities in a sparkling swimsuit. The two-piece set consisted of a triangle bralette top and coordinating bikini bottoms.

Mary J. Blige via Lorena Cartagena’s Instagram Stories on Jan. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Sticking to her signature edgy style aesthetic, the “No More Drama” singer accessorized with oversized tinted aviator shades, large thin hoop earrings and an array of layered diamond necklaces. Blige opted for soft glam with a neutral pout and styled her wavy blond tresses half up, half down.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photo didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if the Grammy Award-winning R&B artist completed her look with a pair of slides, strappy sandals or a blocked heeled silhouette.

Mary J. Blige attends the launch of the Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in London on November 9, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive. Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the R&B songstress often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige tends to gravitate towards platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. She is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.

