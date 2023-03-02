Mary J. Blige Delivers Edgy Glamour in Snakeskin Jumpsuit & Thigh-High Boots for BET’s ‘The Wine Down’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige is introducing her fans to a different side of herself in her new television special, “The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige.” In the two-episode special, the Hip Hop and Soul icon sits down with some of her famous friends for intimate and insightful conversations over wine.

The show made its debut on BET on March 1 and featured special guests Taraji P. Henson and City Girls rapper, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee. The trio opened up about finding personal fulfillment, self-love and relationships.

In the first episode, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer wore a full snakeskin outfit. Her wardrobe included an oversized leather jacket with a matching turtleneck jumpsuit.

Adding a dose of glam to her look, Blige accessorized with oversized diamond earrings and layered blinged-out necklaces. The “Good Morning Gorgeous” songstress parted her crimpy blond tresses in the middle and went with a smokey eye and glossy pout.

Related Marsai Martin Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 Janelle James Shines in Christian Siriano Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 Taraji P. Henson Fashionably Enjoys Rihanna's Halftime Show in Blue Louis Vuitton Windbreaker & Archlight Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023

Sticking to her signature style aesthetic, Blige completed her outfit with black thigh-high boots. The slouchy silhouette had an elongated pointed toe and sat atop a rectangle heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Mary J. Blige attends the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Mary J. Blige’s shoe style is often glamorous and expressive. Known for her longtime love for boots on and offstage, the R&B songstress often wears styles in varying textures, heights and silhouettes from brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla. On the red carpet, Blige tends to gravitate towards platforms, pumps and stiletto sandals from luxury labels including Aquazzura, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. She is also a longtime star in the fashion and beauty industries, serving as a campaign star and muse for brands including Dennis Basso, Timberland, Gold Bond and MAC over the years.

PHOTOS: Discover Mary J. Blige’s Best Looks On And Off The Red Carpet.