Marsai Martin Welcomes Spring Early in Dramatic Floral Dress & Pointy Pumps at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

By Melody Rivera
Marsai Martin wore a spring-inspired look at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023, held this Thursday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The “black-ish” actress wore a white sequin-embellished minidress that featured a red floral pattern and long oversized tulle sleeves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Marsai Martin attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Marsai Martin attends the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for ESSENCE

Martin matched her voluminous dress with a pair of sparkling silver-toned floral earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail with soft curls cascading down the back of the gown. Martin opted for minimal makeup which featured a glossy nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Alexander Armand and makeup artist Joanna Simkin. The beauty duo has also worked on Storm Reid, Gabrielle Union and Serena Williams.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of white pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette featuring a pointed toe. The chic pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 4 inches tall.

Martin was dressed by Bryon Javar who can also be credited for the dramatic Christian Siriano look she wore to the NAACP Awards last month. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Coco Jones.

We last saw the actress at the “Creed III” Los Angeles premiere in February wearing a metallic cutout dress with 6-inch heels.

