Marsai Martin Welcomes Spring Early in Dramatic Floral Dress & Pointy Pumps at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Marsai Martin wore a spring-inspired look at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023, held this Thursday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The “black-ish” actress wore a white sequin-embellished minidress that featured a red floral pattern and long oversized tulle sleeves.

Marsai Martin attends the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ESSENCE

Martin matched her voluminous dress with a pair of sparkling silver-toned floral earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail with soft curls cascading down the back of the gown. Martin opted for minimal makeup which featured a glossy nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Alexander Armand and makeup artist Joanna Simkin. The beauty duo has also worked on Storm Reid, Gabrielle Union and Serena Williams.

Related Meagan Good Pops in Mint Cutout Dress & Ankle-Wrapped Heels at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023 Niecy Nash Embraces Power Dressing in Corseted Red Suit & Clear Heels at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023 Heidi Klum Elevates Leather Jumpsuit With 5 Inch Heels & Diamonds

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of white pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette featuring a pointed toe. The chic pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 4 inches tall.

Marsai Martin attends the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ESSENCE

Martin was dressed by Bryon Javar who can also be credited for the dramatic Christian Siriano look she wore to the NAACP Awards last month. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Coco Jones.

We last saw the actress at the “Creed III” Los Angeles premiere in February wearing a metallic cutout dress with 6-inch heels.

Marsai Martin attends the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ESSENCE